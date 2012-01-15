PERTH Jan 15 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni
has been suspended for the fourth and final test against
Australia because of slow bowling, the International Cricket
Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
The one-match ban completed a miserable day for Dhoni, who
was dismissed for two runs as India crumbled to an innings and
37-run defeat at the WACA to go 3-0 down in the four-match
series.
"The India team has been fined for maintaining a slow
over-rate during the third test against Australia in Perth ...
and as this is the second offence within 12 months India captain
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been suspended for the next test match
in line with the ICC Code of Conduct," said an ICC news release.
India were two overs shy of the minimum rate required, the
release said. The first offence was committed in the second test
against the West Indies in Barbados in July.
Vice captain Virender Sehwag is likely to step up to replace
Dhoni as skipper in Adelaide, where the fourth test takes place
next week, with Wriddhiman Saha likely to stand in as
wicketkeeper.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
