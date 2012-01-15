PERTH Jan 15 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been suspended for the fourth and final test against Australia because of slow bowling, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

The one-match ban completed a miserable day for Dhoni, who was dismissed for two runs as India crumbled to an innings and 37-run defeat at the WACA to go 3-0 down in the four-match series.

"The India team has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third test against Australia in Perth ... and as this is the second offence within 12 months India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been suspended for the next test match in line with the ICC Code of Conduct," said an ICC news release.

India were two overs shy of the minimum rate required, the release said. The first offence was committed in the second test against the West Indies in Barbados in July.

Vice captain Virender Sehwag is likely to step up to replace Dhoni as skipper in Adelaide, where the fourth test takes place next week, with Wriddhiman Saha likely to stand in as wicketkeeper. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more cricket stories