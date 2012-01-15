(adds detail, quotes)
By Nick Mulvenney
PERTH Jan 15 Mahendra Singh Dhoni's casual
approach to the art of test captaincy caught up with him on
Sunday when he was banned for India's fourth test against
Australia.
The one-match ban for his team's failure to maintain an
acceptable over rate completed a miserable day for Dhoni, who
was dismissed for two runs as India crumbled to an innings and
37-run defeat at the WACA to go 3-0 down in the four-match
series.
"The India team has been fined for maintaining a slow
over-rate during the third test against Australia in Perth,"
read an International Cricket Council (ICC) news release.
"As this is the second offence within 12 months India
captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been suspended for the next
test match in line with the ICC Code of Conduct."
India were two overs shy of the minimum rate required, the
governing ICC said. The first offence was committed in the
second test against West Indies in Barbados in July.
"Dhoni also acknowledged that he had been kept informed of
the position regarding over rates on a regular basis throughout
the match and therefore accepted the decision," the ICC added.
News of the ban, which came after Dhoni had already spoken
to the media, is hardly likely to alleviate criticism of the
30-year-old after three humiliating defeats in Australia.
It is not only that it comes on the back of the 4-0 drubbing
in England last year, which saw India relinquish the number one
spot in the test world rankings, that has infuriated many in
India but the sheer lack of fighting spirit displayed.
"Certainly, this is one of the worst phases where we have
not done consistently well," Dhoni conceded.
"The Australian team is playing very good cricket at the
moment and we are not playing to the potential we have got and
that's the results why it looks so different.
"It was exactly the same in England. Most of the time the
series gets interesting when both teams are in very good form,
or both the sides are in very bad form. That is not the case."
'MAJOR CULPRIT'
There was fury from some of the Indian media at Dhoni's
continued inability to analyse the poor results beyond stating
that India needed to "score more runs and take more wickets".
The hero of India's triumph in the 50-over World Cup on
home soil last year continued in similar vein, however, and even
his mea culpa had an air of routine about it.
"I need to blame myself," he said. "I am the leader, the
major culprit. So yes, of course, I blame myself."
It was then alleged once again that he did not take test
cricket seriously.
"I know how seriously I take it, for anyone else to judge
how seriously or not I take something is very difficult," he
said.
He also faced criticism for not getting angrier with his
players when they were not performing, deflecting the charge by
saying it was a matter of culture.
"Most of our cricketers have really stepped up as the need
has come and we don't really need to use extreme measures," he
said.
"Of course we need to do better soon but most of us are
feeling bad about it because we are professional cricketers and
we are human beings and we all run on emotion."
Saurav Ganguly, Dhoni's predecessor as India captain,
received a two-match ban for a similar slow-bowling offence in
2004.
Vice captain Virender Sehwag is likely to step up to replace
Dhoni as skipper in Adelaide, where the fourth test takes place
next week. Wriddhiman Saha is likely to stand in as
wicketkeeper.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more cricket stories