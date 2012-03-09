Rahul Dravid of India drops a catch from Ricky Ponting of Australia during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

India's Rahul Dravid raises his bat to celebrate his century on the first day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Factbox on former India batsman Rahul Dravid who retired from all forms of international cricket on Friday.

MAKING HIS NAME

* Born: Jan 11, 1973 at Indore, India

* Part of the famed Indian middle order in tests

* Appointed India captain in 2005, replacing Sourav Ganguly

* Captained India in 25 test matches

* Has more than 10,000 runs in both tests and ODIs

TEST CRICKET

* Scored 13,288 runs from 164 tests

* Debut on June 1996, against England

* Last test on January 2012, against Australia

* Has 36 centuries in tests, including five double hundreds

* Second highest run-scorer in tests behind Sachin Tendulkar

* Has taken 210 catches, the most by any fielder

ODI HIGHLIGHTS

* Scored 10,889 runs from 344 matches

* ODI debut on April 3, 1996 against Sri Lanka

* Last ODI on September 16, 2011 against England

* Has made 12 centuries in ODIs

* Top scorer at the 1999 World Cup in England with 461 runs

