MUMBAI, March 8 India batting stalwart and
former skipper Rahul Dravid is expected to announce his
retirement from international cricket on Friday, according to
local media reports.
The 39-year-old second highest run scorer in test history
has scheduled a news conference in Bangalore with Indian cricket
board (BCCI) president N. Srinivasan also in attendance.
Dravid has scored 13,288 runs in 164 tests, including 36
hundreds, and is expected to become the first of India's senior
batsmen to retire from the longer format after the team slumped
to eight consecutive test defeats away from home.
Critics and fans have called for Dravid and Vangipurappu
Laxman (37) to make way for new blood after India were
whitewashed 4-0 in their last two away series in England and
Australia.
The third member of the 'Big Three' Sachin Tendulkar (38)
has struggled for form since reaching his 99th international
century a year ago and at 38, could soon be expected to limit
his participation to test matches only.
Last year, Dravid retired from the limited overs formats of
the game after India's disastrous tour of England, where the
team failed to win a single match.
The stylish right-hander, one of cricket's most technically
sound batsmen, also has 12 hundreds in one-day internationals.
He will continue to play in the lucrative Twenty20 India
Premier League, where he will lead Rajasthan Royals, replacing
the retired Shane Warne as the captain of the franchise.
