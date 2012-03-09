March 9 Factbox on former India batsman Rahul Dravid who retired from all forms of international cricket on Friday. MAKING HIS NAME * Born: Jan 11, 1973 at Indore, India * Part of the famed Indian middle order in tests * Appointed India captain in 2005, replacing Sourav Ganguly * Captained India in 25 test matches * Has more than 10,000 runs in both tests and ODIs TEST CRICKET * Scored 13,288 runs from 164 tests * Debut on June 1996, against England * Last test on January 2012, against Australia * Has 36 centuries in tests, including five double hundreds * Second highest run-scorer in tests behind Sachin Tendulkar * Has taken 210 catches, the most by any fielder ODI HIGHLIGHTS * Scored 10,889 runs from 344 matches * ODI debut on April 3, 1996 against Sri Lanka * Last ODI on September 16, 2011 against England * Has made 12 centuries in ODIs * Top scorer at the 1999 World Cup in England with 461 runs (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)