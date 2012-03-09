Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
March 9 Factbox on former India batsman Rahul Dravid who retired from all forms of international cricket on Friday. MAKING HIS NAME * Born: Jan 11, 1973 at Indore, India * Part of the famed Indian middle order in tests * Appointed India captain in 2005, replacing Sourav Ganguly * Captained India in 25 test matches * Has more than 10,000 runs in both tests and ODIs TEST CRICKET * Scored 13,288 runs from 164 tests * Debut on June 1996, against England * Last test on January 2012, against Australia * Has 36 centuries in tests, including five double hundreds * Second highest run-scorer in tests behind Sachin Tendulkar * Has taken 210 catches, the most by any fielder ODI HIGHLIGHTS * Scored 10,889 runs from 344 matches * ODI debut on April 3, 1996 against Sri Lanka * Last ODI on September 16, 2011 against England * Has made 12 centuries in ODIs * Top scorer at the 1999 World Cup in England with 461 runs (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.