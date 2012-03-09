MUMBAI, March 9 India batting stalwart and former skipper Rahul Dravid announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday.

The 39-year-old second highest run scorer in test history announced his decision at a news conference in Bangalore with Indian cricket board (BCCI) president N. Srinivasan also in attendance.

Dravid has scored 13,288 runs in 164 tests, including 36 hundreds, and became the first of India's senior batsmen to retire from the longer format after the team slumped to eight consecutive test defeats away from home. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)