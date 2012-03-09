March 9 Reaction to the retirement of India batting stalwart and former skipper Rahul Dravid on Friday:

India batsman and team mate Sachin Tendulkar:

"There was and is only one Rahul Dravid. There can be no other. I will miss Rahul in the dressing-room and out in the middle."

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar on BBC Radio 5 live:

"He was totally a class act, on and off the field. A terrific role model for youngsters with his work ethic, with the way he carried himself, with the way he applied himself.

"It's going to be a bit of a void in Indian cricket now. I think you really won't find anybody playing with the same tactical virtuosity that you saw with Rahul Dravid."

Former India captain Anil Kumble:

"I've enjoyed every moment that I've played with you. It's been a great honour. Rare are those individuals that hold the unique combination of exceptional talent and commitment.

"His ability to concentrate for long hours remains unmatched. He is someone who is constantly in search of perfection.

"You are a perfect ambassador for cricket and an ideal team man."

Indian cricket board president N. Srinivasan:

"All of us have been proud and privileged to see one of the finest cricketers India has ever produced. Not only is he a great player, he is a great role model.

"He has been a great ambassador for the sport, the Indian team and India. He is the kind of person who cannot be matched. He is actually irreplaceable."

India batsman Virender Sehwag on Twitter:

"Jam it was a pleasure & privilege to have playd with u and ur presence in the dressing room alwys added to our confidence. Will miss u lots."

Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter:

"Rahul Dravid - Knew the man behind the bat. Not often do you find a person as exceptional as his achievements"

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Twitter:

"Rahul Dravid-LEGEND!! Plain & simple.. congrats on an incredible career!! India WILL miss #thewall"

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter:

"Rahul Dravid retires.. The world's most respected cricketer over the last 20 yrs.. LEGEND"

Former England coach David Lloyd

"As expected, Rahul Dravid has retired . A man of great stature, dignity and sportsmanship"

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle on Twitter:

"Congrats on a Fantastic, Superb International Career! The Great Legend Rahul Dravid !!The wall will be missed!!"