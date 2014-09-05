England's coach Andy Flower (R) talks to bowler Tim Bresnan in the nets during a practice session at the WACA ground in Perth December 15, 2010, ahead of the third Ashes test against Australia starting on Thursday. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files

LONDON England all-rounder Tim Bresnan has been ruled out of Sunday's Twenty20 international against India with a strained shoulder, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

"Bresnan will not be replaced in the squad for the match providing there are no concerns over the fitness of bowlers currently playing in the final match of the ODI series," the ECB said in a statement.

The injury is not thought to be serious and the 29-year-old Bresnan, a member of England's team who won the ICC World Twenty20 in 2010, could return to action for his county Yorkshire next week.

Bresnan did not play in the 50-over series against India as the world's best-ranked ODI and Twenty20 team ruthlessly exposed England's one-day deficiencies in a 3-1 win.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)