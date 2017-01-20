Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. England's Alex Hales dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

LONDON Opener Alex Hales has been ruled out of the remainder of England's tour of India after breaking his right hand during the second one-day international in Cuttack on Thursday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said scans had revealed the injury, sustained as Hales attempted a catch in the outfield and jarred his hand on the ground.

The 28-year-old will return home on Saturday to see a hand surgeon.

The ECB said a replacement in the T20 squad for a three- match series starting on Jan. 26 would be announced in due course.

India secured a series-clinching 15-run victory in the second one-dayer, with Hales dismissed for 14. The final game of the series is in Kolkata on Sunday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)