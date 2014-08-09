England's Joe Root plays a shot during the fourth cricket test match against India at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

India's Murali Vijay leaves the field after being dismissed during the fourth cricket test match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Moeen Ali (C) celebrates after dismissing India's Cheteshwar Pujara (not pictured) during the fourth cricket test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is run out after England's Jos Buttler (L) removes the bails during the fourth cricket test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's captain Alastair Cook (L) and James Anderson leave the field after England won the fourth cricket test match against India at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Manchester, ENGLAND Moeen Ali and James Anderson made light of the injured Stuart Broad's absence with a devastating bowling display for England on Saturday as they skittled out India for 161 to win the fourth test and take a 2-1 series lead.

Spin bowler Moeen took four wickets and also contributed with an accurate arm for a run out as India, facing a first innings deficit of 215 runs, collapsed again on the third day of the fourth test at Old Trafford.

England, having scored 367-9 in their first innings, won by an innings and 54 runs. India totalled 152 in their first innings after recovering from eight for four.

Broad retired injured while batting after being struck in the face, with the ball splitting his nose.

