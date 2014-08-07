Ravindra Jadeja (R) eats a strawberry as he sits with team-mate Gautam Gambhir during a training session before the fourth cricket test match against England at the Old Trafford cricket ground, Manchester, England August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

MANCHESTER England India won the toss and decided to bat first in the fourth test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The start of the match was delayed by half an hour due to overnight rain.

India made three changes from the team which lost the third test in Southampton, with opener Gautam Gambhir, seamer Varon Aaron and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin brought into the side.

England named an unchanged team.

The five-match series is level at 1-1.

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Sam Robson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India - Murali Vijay, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Aaron, Pankaj Singh.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)