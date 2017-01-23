Woods apologises for DUI arrest, blames medication
Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods said an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications was to blame for his early-morning DUI arrest near his Jupiter Island home in Florida on Monday.
MUMBAI India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Off-spinner Ashwin and left-arm colleague Jadeja played all five tests against England, leading the hosts to a 4-0 victory in the rubber.
They also led India's spin attack in their 2-1 victory in the three-match one-day international series.
Leg-spinner Amit Mishra and off-break bowler Parvez Rasool have replaced the duo in the 15-man squad, led by Virat Kohli, for the series, starting with the first match at Kanpur on Thursday.
Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Lokesh Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra
PARIS Third seed Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 French Open champion, will be hoping his good claycourt form will spill over into the first round when he takes on rank outsider Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia on Tuesday.