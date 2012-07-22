India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene after India won the first One Day International cricket match in Hambantota July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his team mates have been fined for the team's slow over-rate during their 21-run win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, the International Cricket Council said.

"The India side was ruled to be an over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a statement on Sunday.

Accordingly, match referee Chris Broad has imposed a 20 per cent fine on Dhoni, while each of his team mates were docked 10 percent of their match fees.

With the win at Hambantota, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and play the second one-dayer at the same venue on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Alastair Himmer)