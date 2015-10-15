MUMBAI Oct 15 The India team manager has been fined 40 percent of his match fee for making inappropriate comments about an umpire during the hosts' ongoing series against South Africa, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

Vinod Phadke told a website that the team were unhappy with Vineet Kulkarni, an ICC international panel umpire, and that he was going to complain about the Indian official in his report at the end of the series.

"Phadke pleaded not guilty to the charge and, as such, Chris Broad of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees conducted a formal hearing after the match," the governing body said in a statement.

India were unhappy about decisions that went against them during the first Twenty20 match between the sides at Dharamsala and during the first one-day international in Kanpur. India lost both matches. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)