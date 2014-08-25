MUMBAI Aug 25 The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has labelled Mahendra Singh Dhoni's comments as "personal opinion" after the national team's captain said beleaguered coach Duncan Fletcher still called the shots and would lead them into next year's World Cup.

"I have not spoken to Dhoni and so the BCCI will not like to react to his comments," BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel told Reuters on Monday about Dhoni's comments on the eve of their one-day series against England which appeared to undermine former captain Ravi Shastri.

"However, it seemed to me as his personal opinion."

Shastri was appointed as director of cricket for the one-day series as part of a coaching shake-up following the 3-1 test series defeat.

The appointment had created questions about Fletcher's role after bowling coach Joe Dawes and fielding mentor Trevor Penney were also given a 'break' for the series by the BCCI.

Sanjay Bangar and Bharat Arun were made assistant coaches and R. Sridhar named as fielding coach.

The 52-year-old Shastri, who played 80 tests and 150 ODIs for India, said after his appointment the team staff, including Fletcher, would report to him.

The 33-year-old Dhoni, who leads India in all three formats and captained the side to their 50-over World Cup victory at home in 2011, however said Fletcher was still firmly in charge.

"Definitely he (Fletcher) will lead us into the World Cup," Dhoni told reporters in Bristol on the eve of the five-match series. "Also he is still the boss.

"We have Ravi (Shastri) who will look into everything, but Duncan Fletcher is the boss. It's not as if his powers or his position have been curtailed.

"I don't know what you feel from outside, but still operations remain the same.

"We have a few other support staff who come into the dressing room, but overall the operation remains the same."

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)