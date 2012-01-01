Jan 1 Sachin Tendulkar's incredible record
at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) makes Mike Hussey nervous but the
Australian batsman and his team mates will do everything to
prolong the Indian great's agonising wait for his 100th
international century.
Tendulkar, stranded on 99 centuries in one-dayes and tests
since March last year, averages a mammoth 221-plus at SCG and
underlined his form with a fluent 73 in Melbourne last week.
"I can assure you that everyone in our dressing room does
not want him to make a 100," Hussey told reporters on Sunday.
"I am a bit nervous because the stars seem to be aligning
with Sachin needing one more 100. (It's) the 100th test match in
Sydney, he's made runs here before.
"It's a little bit ominous but hopefully we can make him
wait until after this series and he can get a 100 in the first
game of the next series that he plays."
Tendulkar's team mate Rohit Sharma said the batting great
was not putting himself under any pressure ahead of the second
test of the four-match series starting on Tuesday.
"I'm sure he's also not thinking of that. As we know, Sydney
is his lucky ground so hopefully it happens here," said Sharma,
whose other wish would be to make his test debut at SCG.
The last time the teams met at SCG was in 2008 when a row,
involving Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh being accused of
racially abusing Andrew Symonds, soured relations between the
sides.
"That was a long time ago and the personalities and teams
have changed quite a lot, particularly in our team," Hussey
said.
"That's gone, that's in the past. I think the players that
were involved in all the controversies have moved on, even
played together."
Hussey predicted SCG to regain its spin-friendly reputation
even though the ground favoured pace bowlers in the previous two
New Year tests against Pakistan (2009) and England (2010).
"The last few years have been really seamer friendly and
there have been overhead conditions to help that as well," he
added.
"It looks definitely a lighter colour and generally that's
the way it's gone over here, it has slowed down a little bit and
helped the spinners as the game's gone on."
Hussey's words would be music to the ears of off-spinner
Nathan Lyon, who would lose out to Australia's returning fast
bowler Ryan Harris should the team opt for a four-pronged pace
attack.
Lyon did not help his cause with a lacklustre display in
Melbourne where despite the team's 122 run victory, he claimed
his lone wicket when he removed India's number 11 batsman Umesh
Yadav with the last ball of the match.
