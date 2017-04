LONDON Aug 1 England fast bowler James Anderson and India's Ravindra Jadeja have been found not guilty of breaching the ICC code of conduct and are free to play in next week's fourth test, the International Cricket Council said on Friday.

The players were involved in a verbal altercation as they left the field during the first test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

All-rounder Jadeja was initially fined 50 percent of his match fee but that punishment has been dropped.

The five-match series is level at 1-1.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Rex Gowar)