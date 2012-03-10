By Azad Majumder
| DHAKA, March 10
DHAKA, March 10 The next generation of
Indian players should not put themselves under pressure to copy
illustrious compatriots like the retired Rahul Dravid or Sachin
Tendulkar, according to captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
On Friday Dravid, 39, became the first of the celebrated
modern-day batting line-up to quit, thus paving the way for
20-something players such as Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and
Ravindra Jadeja to stake a claim for his number three spot.
"Every individual is different and anyone who comes in the
side should not even think of replacing the kind of seniors that
we have got," Dhoni told a news conference on the eve of the
four-nation Asia Cup.
"The youngsters will (put themselves) under tremendous
pressure if they start to think like that. They are legends of
the game, enjoyed the sport and played with the right kind of
spirit throughout.
"Anil (Kumble), Rahul, Sachin, (Vangipurappu) Laxman, Sourav
(Ganguly), it's tough to replace them so there is no point
thinking you have players who will replace them."
Dravid was easily India's best batsman during their
disappointing tour of England last year - scoring three test
centuries.
However, he suffered an unexpected slump in the recent
series in Australia, averaging just 24.25 as India were walloped
in all four tests.
Dravid, Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Laxman have scored a
total of 45,717 test runs but failed to notch a single century
between them despite playing all four tests in Australia.
While the stalwarts were given a free rein in Australia,
in-form players such as Sharma could only watch from the
sidelines as they waited patiently for a chance to get into the
team.
When Virat Kohli, 23, became India's only test centurion
during the three-month tour, it became apparent what the young
players had to offer and Dhoni was keen to stress they should
take their time to establish themselves.
SPECIAL CHARACTER
"Every individual is special, he brings special character
into the side so definitely somebody will get an opportunity to
become a hero for team India," said the captain.
"Maybe in 10 to 12 years' time you will have a cricketer who
will be very successful. But to say whether they will replace
Rahul or talent like that, it's difficult."
Besides Kohli, Sharma, Jadeja and Raina, batsmen such as
Cheteshwar Pujara, Manoj Tiwary and Subramaniam Badrinath are
also vying to secure places in India's test line-up.
While these players try to become the future of Indian
cricket, Dhoni paid tribute to the man who ended his career as
the second highest test run scorer of all-time.
"What we should be thankful for is Rahul played for 16
years, it's a long period," said Dhoni. "He was a great
character to have in the dressing room.
"He was someone who loved challenges. He is someone who will
definitely be missed. He is the ideal role model and a good
ambassador for the sport."
The Asia Cup will be contested by India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
and hosts Bangladesh.
The first game of the biennial event is between Bangladesh
and Pakistan on Sunday.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Pritha Sarkar)