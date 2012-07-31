UPDATE 1-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
COLOMBO, July 31 India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to win the fourth one-day international and the series on Tuesday.
Scores:
Sri Lanka: 251-8 in 50 overs (U Tharanga 51, M Tiwary 4-61)
India: 255-4 in 42.2 overs (V Kohli 128 not out, S Raina 58 not out) (Editing by Mark Meadows)
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.