SYDNEY Factbox on the four-test series between Australia and India, which begins at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday:

- - - -

Schedule (times GMT):

First test December 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground

Second test January 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground

Third test January 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth

Fourth test January 24-28 (0000) Adelaide Oval

- - - -

AUSTRALIA

Test world ranking: Fourth

Captain: Michael Clarke

Coach: Mickey Arthur

Top ranked test batsman: Mike Hussey (16)

Top ranked test bowler: Peter Siddle (13)

- -

Recent form (opponent/venue/result):

December

New Zealand Hobart Lost by seven runs

New Zealand Brisbane Won by nine wickets

November

South Africa Johannesburg Won by two wickets

South Africa Cape Town Lost by eight wickets

August/September

Sri Lanka Colombo Draw

Sri Lanka Pallekele Draw

Sri Lanka Galle Won by 125 runs

- -

Squad for Melbourne (from): Clarke, David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Dan Christian, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon.

- - - -

INDIA

Test world ranking: Second

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

Top ranked test batsman: Sachin Tendulkar (7)

Top ranked test bowler: Zaheer Khan (6)

- -

Recent form (opponent/venue/result):

November

West Indies Mumbai Draw

West Indies Kolkata Won by innings and 15 runs

West Indies Delhi Won by five wickets

July/August

England Oval Lost by innings and eight runs

England Birmingham Lost by innings and 242 runs

England Nottingham Lost by 319 runs

England Lords Lost by 196 runs

- -

Squad: Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Dravid, Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, R Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Wriddhiman Saha, Zaheer.

- - - -

Australia v India tests

Matches 78

Australia wins 34

India wins 20

Draws 23

Ties 1

- - - -

Previous India tours of Australia (Year/tests/winner/result):

1947-1948 Five Australia 4-0

1967-1968 Four Australia 4-0

1977-1978 Five Australia 3-2

1980-1981 Three Drawn 1-1

1985-1986 Three Drawn 0-0

1991-1992 Five Australia 4-0

1999-2000 Three Australia 3-0

2003-2004 Four Drawn 1-1

2007-2008 Four Australia 2-1

- -

* Test rankings courtesy of www.relianceiccrankings.com and correct as of December 10.

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)