MELBOURNE An inspired pace attack drove Australia to the brink of victory on day four of the first test, as India, chasing 292, slumped to 117-6 at tea at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Pacemen James Pattinson, Peter Siddle and Ben Hilfenhaus all helped themselves to a pair of wickets apiece as India's experienced batting lineup collapsed under withering pressure in glorious sunshine at the famed stadium.

Siddle dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for 32 to leave India flailing at 81-6 but pugnacious spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and wicketkeeper captain MS Dhoni threw caution to the wind in an unbeaten 36-run stand before the interval.

Ashwin was on 30 and Dhoni on 14 at tea, with India still requiring 175 with just four wickets remaining as the hosts appear set to wrap up victory with more than a day to spare.

India resumed on 24-1 after losing Virender Sehwag for seven shortly before lunch, but lasted only four overs before fellow opener Gautam Gambhir trudged back to the pavilion.

Gambhir, who scored a nervous three in the first innings, pushed lamely at a Siddle delivery moving away and was caught behind by Ricky Ponting in the slips for 13.

That was cue for Tendulkar to enter the ground, raising a huge roar from the crowd, where one of the many tribute banners read: "100 or no 100, Sachin is number one."

The master batsman raised his head briefly as if seeking inspiration from higher powers, then settled down on a mission to rescue India's innings and secure an elusive 100th international century in the process.

The 38-year-old right-hander's cause was weakened when Rahul Dravid, his brother in arms in a 117-run partnership in the first innings, was bowled by Pattinson for 10 with a venomous off-cutter that crashed through the gate into middle stump.

That sparked a calamitous collapse, with VVS Laxman departing 10 runs later for one and middle order batsman Virat Kohli out for a golden duck on the next ball to leave the tourists flailing at 69-5.

Laxman, so often Australia's tormentor but never threatening at the MCG, lasted 14 balls before he threw away his wicket by whipping a fuller delivery off his pads straight to Ed Cowan at short leg.

STANDING OVATION

Kohli was trapped in front by Hilfenhaus and appeared incensed by the decision, but with the Indian cricket board vetoing the use of the replay technology before the series, had no recourse to appeal.

Siddle then ripped the heart out of India's innings, tempting Tendulkar with a fuller delivery and the talisman drove it straight to Hussey in the gully.

Tendulkar received another standing ovation from the MCG crowd as he trudged off with head bowed, while Siddle was mobbed by his joyous team mates, who knew they had got their man.

Set 292 for victory, a target not bettered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since South Africa chased down 297 in 1953, India were disappointing in the morning before they eventually dismissed Australia for 240 runs in their second innings.

Hussey, who survived a dropped catch on 69 by Dravid on day three, rode his luck to beat a big caught behind appeal down the leg side but was soon out for 89, feathering a catch to Dhoni off a stinging Zaheer Khan delivery that moved away slightly.

Paceman Zaheer's joy was cut short when he blew a golden chance to end Australia's innings early by dropping Pattinson on 15 after lumbering in from fine leg to spill a low catch from a skied slog off Umesh Yadav's bowling.

The 21-year-old Pattinson, playing his third test, went on to blast an unbeaten 37 and build an invaluable partnership of 43 with Hilfenhaus.

Ishant Sharma wrapped up the innings by having Hilfenhaus caught in the slips for 14.

