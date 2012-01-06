Australia's Peter Siddle celebrates taking the wicket of Zaheer Khan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

SYDNEY India were clinging on at 351 for eight at tea on the fourth day of the second test on Friday but remained 117 runs short of forcing Australia to bat again and just two wickets away from going 2-0 down in the series.

Sachin Tendulkar's 21st attempt to secure his 100th international century ended when he was dismissed for 80 soon after lunch, triggering a collapse with four wickets tumbling for 15 runs.

India had faced a Herculean task to rescue the match after Australia had declared their first innings on 659-4 on Thursday with a mammoth lead of 468 over India's 191.

Tailenders Ravi Ashwin, 27 not out, and Ishant Sharma, unbeaten on one, were at the crease at the break with five more sessions stretching out ahead of them and the rain staying resolutely away from the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia skipper Michael Clarke, whose record 329 not out set the hosts on their way to their huge total, made the key breakthrough with his occasional spin-bowling.

Tendulkar resumed on 70 after lunch having reached his 65th test fifty in the morning and had added 10 runs to his tally when he got an edge to a Clarke delivery which deflected off the gloves of wicketkeeper Brad Haddin into the hands of Mike Hussey.

Australia took the new ball and Ben Hilfenhaus wrought havoc with it, bowling VVS Laxman for 66 with a peach of a ball that just touched the off stump with his first delivery after a rest.

On his next over, the big pacemen had Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught and bowled for two after a review of the TV pictures showed the Indian skipper had chipped the ball back to him.

James Pattinson got his first wicket of the innings on the next over, trapping Virat Kohli plumb leg before wicket for nine and leaving India languishing on 286 for seven.

With the match almost certainly lost, Zaheer Khan had some fun with a quickfire 35, which included a huge six, before he was caught by Shaun Marsh off the bowling of Peter Siddle.

After losing the first test in the four-match series by 122 runs in Melbourne last week, India must at least secure a draw in Sydney to keep alive their hopes of winning a first series in Australia.

(Editing by Alastair Himmer)