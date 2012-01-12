Australia's captain Michael Clarke (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

PERTH Factbox on the third test match between Australia and India, which starts on Friday:

WHERE?

WACA, Perth Capacity: 20,000

WHEN?

January 13-17. Play starts at 1030 local time (0230 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fourth)

Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

Coach: Mickey Arthur

INDIA (World ranking: second)

Squad - Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, R Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Wriddhiman Saha, Zaheer Khan.

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

WHAT THEY SAY

"We need to keep it really simple and score big hundreds and we need to get wickets."

India captain Dhoni

"The wickets at Sydney and Adelaide most resemble the sub-continent but the WACA will be completely different. There'll be a lot of pace and a lot of bounce and it'll be interesting to see how they go there."

Australia coach Arthur on the India batsmen

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*

Australia win: 8-11 India win: 11-4 Draw: 10-3

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)

Third umpire: Paul Reiffel (Australia)

Fourth umpire: Mick Martell (Australia)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v India tests in Perth:

1977 Australia won by two wickets

1992 Australia won by 300 runs

2008 India won by 72 runs

CURRENT TOUR

First test:

Australia won by 122 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Second test:

Australia won by an innings and 68 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Remaining test:

Fourth test January 24-28 (0000) Adelaide Oval

* Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)