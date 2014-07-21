Bayern left fuming over Champions League 'robbery'
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
LONDON England were 173 for five chasing 319 for victory against India at lunch on the fifth and final day of the second test at Lord's on Monday.
Scores: England 319 and 173-5 (J. Root 52 not out) v India 295 and 342 (M. Vijay 95, R. Jadeja 68, B. Kumar 52; B. Stokes 3-51, L. Plunkett 3-65)
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar/Tony Goodson)
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
MONTE CARLO World number two Novak Djokovic came close to an early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters but finally emerged triumphant with a 6-3 3-6 7-5 second-round victory against France's Gilles Simon on Tuesday.