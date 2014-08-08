England's Jos Buttler prepares to hit the ball as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) looks on during the fourth cricket test match at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Moeen Ali (C) leaves the field after being dismissed during the fourth cricket test match against India at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2nd R) celebrates with team-mate Varun Aaron (R) after the dismissal of England's Chris Jordan during the fourth cricket test match at the Old Trafford cricket ground, Manchester, England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Umpires Marais Erasmus (L) and Rod Tucker inspect the outfield before calling off play for the day during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

MANCHESTER England England's hopes of taking the initiative in the fourth test against India were washed out by the rain as a torrential downpour after lunch left the outfield unplayable during the second day on Friday.

After bowling India out for a lowly 152 in the first innings, England hoped to build a healthy advantage but a lengthy rain delay meant play was abandoned with the hosts 85 runs ahead on 237 for six.

Unbeaten Joe Root (48) and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (22 not out) will resume day three looking to build on their 67-run partnership.

Ian Bell had passed 50 for England on an overcast morning but seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed two quick wickets in a fine spell of bowling.

Nightwatchman Chris Jordan (13) was the first to fall when he played a loose pull shot and was caught at mid-wicket by Varun Aaron.

Bell (58) followed when Kumar tempted him into playing at a ball outside off stump and he edged it to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

Root and Moeen Ali nudged England ahead but Moeen (13) was dismissed when Aaron clean bowled him with a brutal inswinging delivery before Root and Buttler took the hosts safely to lunch.

England resumed on 201 for six after the break, with Root and Buttler comfortably rotating the strike but their progress was halted by the heavy rain.

Despite the best efforts of the groundstaff, the umpires ruled that a sodden corner of the outfield remained unsafe and play was abandoned.

The five-match series is level at 1-1.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)