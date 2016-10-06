Batsmen Suresh Raina has been recalled into India's one-day international (ODI) squad for the five-match series against New Zealand this month.

The 29-year-old, who last played an ODI for India in 2015, was overlooked by selectors for India's ODI tour of Australia earlier this year, the tour of Zimbabwe in June and the Twenty20 squad for the two matches against West Indies in August.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Shami will be rested for the first three matches of the series, which starts from Oct. 16, India's chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said.

Batsman Mandeep Singh has been drafted in following the unavailability of Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul due to injuries, while seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also left out, having sustained a back strain.

India ODI squad: MS Dhoni (captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Kedar Jadhav

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)