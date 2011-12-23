MELBOURNE, Dec 23 Factbox on the first test match between Australia and India: - - WHERE? Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Capacity: 100,018 - - WHEN? Dec. 26-30. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT) - - AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fourth) Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Dan Christian, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon. Coach: Mickey Arthur - - INDIA (World ranking: second) Squad - Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, R Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Wriddhiman Saha, Zaheer Khan. Coach: Duncan Fletcher - - WHAT THEY SAY "I think it's going to be a really good contest between youth and enthusiasm versus some old wise heads in the Indian team," Australia skipper Clarke. - "It's true that they are out of form and we'll have to keep them out of form. But don't count an Australian team out when it's going through a rebuilding phase," India coach Fletcher. - - WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY* Australia win: 5-4 India win: 9-4 Draw: 15-8 - - MATCH OFFICIALS Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Ian Gould (England) Third umpire: Paul Reiffel (Australia) Fourth umpire: Ash Barrow (Australia) Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka) - - HISTORY Previous Australia v India tests at the MCG: 1948 Australia won by 233 runs 1948 Australia won by an innings and 177 runs 1967-8 Australia won by an innings and four runs 1977-8 India won by 222 runs 1981 India won by 59 runs 1985 Match drawn 1991 Australia won by eight wickets 1999 Australia won by 180 runs 2003 Australia won by nine wickets 2007 Australia won by 337 runs - - TOUR Remaining tests in series: Second test Jan. 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground Third test Jan. 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth Fourth test Jan. 24-28 (0000) Adelaide Oval - - *Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))