MELBOURNE Dec 23 Australia's callow
bowling attack has tantalised with the promise of a brave new
era, but faces its stiffest examination against India's veteran
batsmen in the first test in Melbourne starting Monday.
Sachin Tendulkar, Vangipurappu Laxman and Rahul Dravid will
almost certainly face Michael Clarke's team for the last time
Down Under in the four-test series, having come agonisingly
close in the past to pulling off India's first series win on
Australian soil.
Unlike many chastened visitors, the prolific run-scoring
trio have delighted in Australia's quick and bouncy decks and
relish the idea of continuing the harvest at the
batsman-friendly MCG with unfinished business on their minds.
"Winning against Australia is the dream of all cricketers,
not only from India but anywhere in the world, because when you
play Australia in Australia it's probably one of the toughest
cricket (contests) a player can play," Laxman told reporters on
Friday in the bowels of the famed stadium.
"Australian surfaces are best for batting. Personally, I
always relish batting on such conditions than the subcontinent
conditions because once you see the new ball, there's true
bounce on the wicket and you can play a lot of your shots and
you get value for your shots.
"I think the key would be to get a big score in the first
innings and I firmly believe that at the MCG if you can get a
big total in the first innings you can put the opposition under
pressure straight away."
India, second in test rankings, have arguably their best
shot of breaking their duck Down Under in decades, coming
against a fourth-ranked Australian side in flux following their
humbling Ashes defeat on home soil last year.
With Mitchell Johnson ruled out for the series and Shane
Watson sidelined, Australia's bowling hopes rest largely on the
shoulders of a talented 21-year-old quick who has played only
two tests and an offspinner who has contested seven five-day
matches.
Paceman James Pattinson impressed with two five-wicket hauls
in his first two tests against New Zealand but enjoyed the
benefit of devilish pitches in Brisbane and Hobart.
Nathan Lyon has given rise to hopes that Australia has found
a quality spinner to fill the gaping hole left by Shane Warne,
but faces an acid test against India's accomplished players of
spin.
BATTING COLLAPSES
More concerning for Australia has been the form of their
batsmen, however, who have perfected the art of suffering
batting collapses when pressing for victory.
Their 47 against South Africa in Cape Town and their dismal
buckling to lose the Hobart test against New Zealand prompted
Australia's cricket honchos to convene a batting boot camp to
get them to sharpen up before the Boxing Day test.
It also led to the dumping of youngsters Phil Hughes and
Usman Khawaja, who squandered their chances to cement their
places at the top of the order.
Shaun Marsh has been rushed back into the side to give the
batting line-up some spine, ironically after suffering a
debilitating back injury, while Ed Cowan, the form player in the
Sheffield Shield, will debut at the top of the order after
scoring a century during the tour match in Canberra this week.
Australia's transition remains stuck in the middle to some
extent, however, with former captain Ricky Ponting and his
fellow greybeard Mike Hussey seemingly determined to hang on
like party guests ignoring their hosts' hints to leave.
Cut down repeatedly by New Zealand's honest, if workmanlike,
bowlers, the pair will hope to make amends against India's
depleted attack at the MCG, where the tourists have lost their
last four tests and have not won since 1981.
India's bowling lacks the quality of its batting, a fact
former Australian players have queued up to point out this week,
with Zaheer Khan coming back after a long lay-off with injury
and Ishant Sharma rested earlier this week with a sore ankle.
They will not be wanting for crowd support, however, with
Melbourne's large Indian population likely to turn out in force
to see Tendulkar's bid for his 100th international century, a
feat many local fans would also delight in.
The 38-year-old "little master" has come tantalisingly close
in recent test matches, each attempt monitored slavishly by his
home nation of a billion people. The growing pressure to reach
the mark would hardly register on him, though, Hussey told
reporters in Melbourne on Friday.
"Just seeing how the public deals with Sachin in India, he's
under enormous pressure no matter where he plays no matter what
the situation, so I'm sure he'll be able to handle it no
problems," he said.
