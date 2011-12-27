* Tendulkar thwarted again in quest for 100th century
* Dravid and Sehwag also in the runs for India
* Australia dismissed for 333 in morning
MELBOURNE, Dec 27 Australia paceman Peter Siddle
deflated a nation of a billion people when he bowled Sachin
Tendulkar for 73 in the last over, but India's fluent batting
helped the tourists seize control of the first test on Tuesday.
With Tendulkar gliding effortlessly toward his 100th
international century, Siddle sent a stinging full-pitched
delivery that swung in late and bowled the 38-year-old through
the gate to break a 117-run partnership with Rahul Dravid.
Ishant Sharma came in as nightwatchman and survived the last
three balls of the second day to see India through to 214 for
three at stumps in response to Australia's first innings total
of 333 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Dravid ended the day unbeaten on 68 alongside Sharma, who
has yet to score, with the tourists primed to build a big total
on a pitch that is offering little for the bowlers.
Tendulkar and Dravid had resumed after tea on 99-2 and made
hay while the sun shone, blunting an Australian attack that had
been buoyed by their dismissal of Virender Sehwag for 67 shortly
before the interval.
The pair dominated the hosts in a bruising session with few
genuine chances but Siddle's late breakthrough was just reward
for a bowler who thought he had removed Dravid for 65 a few
overs earlier, only for the decision to be overturned on review.
Television replays showed the paceman's foot had crept over
the crease, rendering it a no-ball, and after the fiery redhead
from rural Victoria had displayed his anger by spitting on the
field, he came steaming back with renewed determination.
"It actually felt like he did come through five k's
(kilometres per hour) quicker after that which was good and I
thought he showed a bit of character coming back after what
happened to get Tendulkar late in the day," wicketkeeper Brad
Haddin told reporters.
"It was a big blow for us to get him."
Having survived a tense few overs before tea, Tendulkar
belted Siddle for six off the first ball of the final session
with an uppercut over the slips to ignite the crowd of 52,000.
By the time he trudged off the ground to warm applause, the
"Little Master" had lofted another two deliveries over the slips
cordon and stroked a pair of sublime cover drives among the
eight boundaries he spread around the ground.
Dravid reverted to type, playing the role of straight man in
the double act, reaching his half-century off 139 balls with a
thick edge that fired past home captain Michael Clarke in the
slips on the way to the fence.
Tendulkar raised his 50 a few minutes later with a deft
flick to mid-on off spinner Nathan Lyon, sparking a roar from
the crowd, where one of the many banners read: "We welcome His
Excellency Sachin Tendulkar to the MCG."
SEHWAG SIZZLES
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 3-81, said
Tendulkar would bounce back from another near-miss. The
right-handed master batsman has been stranded on 99
international centuries since March.
"It will eventually happen, so there's no point in really
bothering about it," he said.
Sehwag had earlier put Australia to the sword, helped along
by two dropped catches. Mike Hussey grassed a diving chance in
the gully early in the hard-hitting opener's innings, while
Haddin later spilled an edge toward the end of his knock.
Sehwag registered his 8,000th run in the seven-boundary,
83-ball innings before Pattinson had him play onto his stumps.
Opener Gautam Gambhir was out for three when he feathered an
edge to Haddin off recalled paceman Ben Hilfenhaus.
Resuming their innings on 277-6, Australia's tail-enders
cobbled 56 runs for the final four wickets with paceman Zaheer
Khan and Ashwin sharing two wickets apiece.
Zaheer had Haddin caught behind for 27 to end a 72-run stand
with Siddle, but Hilfenhaus and Pattinson frustrated the
tourists with a 27-run partnership for the ninth wicket before
Lyon joined the latter to add another 15.
Ashwin ended a quick 19 from Hilfenhaus who was caught in
the deep by Virat Kohli, and then bowled Lyon for six when he
attempted an ill-judged sweep.
Zaheer, playing his first test in five months after a long
injury layoff, took 4-77 to finish the best of the Indian
bowlers. Umesh Yadav matched Ashwin's haul of three wickets.
"In the end we were happy with 330. India might be a little
bit in front than us in the game but it's evenly poised tomorrow
if we start this first session well," Haddin added.
