NEW DELHI Dec 30 Just one test into the
four-match series against Australia and India are confronting
the grim reality that they remain international cricket's
slowest starters, especially on tour.
Before leaving the shores of home, VVS Laxman was
contemplating what he thought was India's best chance of
securing their first test series triumph in Australia.
The 122-run thumping in Melbourne, however, means it is the
same old story with the Indian team embarking on yet another
catch-up job when the series resumes in Sydney on Tuesday.
"We are known to be tentative starters. More often than not,
we don't start well. Hope the next match is going to be slightly
better," India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said in the
aftermath of the defeat.
This time, though, Dhoni cannot even complain about poor
preparation.
Unlike in England earlier this year, where the under-cooked,
injury-ravaged team surrendered the world number one test status
following a 4-0 whitewash, Dhoni and his team mates had two
weeks and a couple of warm-up games to get ready.
"We had enough practice, we just need to apply ourselves a
bit more in the game," Dhoni later told STAR Cricket channel.
The Indian skipper can probably start with himself.
A former number one batsman in one-dayers, Dhoni has a
rather unflattering test record abroad and his scores of six and
23 in Melbourne hardly enhanced his reputation.
Yes, batting at number seven means he often has tailenders
for company but the hard truth is Dhoni averages a poor 17 in
Australia, a gulf from his near 38 overall.
This from a captain who, in cricket's shorter formats, leads
by example.
Opener Gautam Gambhir's poor form has not helped India's
cause either, denying them the kind of solid start to an innings
they would have been hoping for.
The pugnacious southpaw embarked on a sensational purple
patch in March 2009 when he hit the first of five centuries in
as many tests.
He has not managed another since and now has just two half
centuries in his last 13 innings, both coming against a weak
West Indies attack on home soil.
BOUNCED OUT
Gambhir could not negotiate swing in England, where a
concussion while fielding compounded his misery, and was done in
by the bounce in both innings of the Melbourne test.
So far the perfect foil for his explosive partner Virender
Sehwag, Gambhir managed three and 13 in Melbourne and now looks
the most vulnerable of India's top five batsmen.
His fellow Delhi batsman Virat Kohli has also put his number
six position in India's line-up at risk.
Kohli has cemented his place in India's 50-over squad but
after managing 11 and a golden duck in Melbourne, the
23-year-old right-hander has given Rohit Sharma, another limited
overs specialist, enough reason to be optimistic of his test
debut.
In the bowling department, Dhoni's sole concern is a
seemingly inexplicable inability to clean up the Australian tail
despite tearing through the top and middle order.
Dhoni reckoned it was the Australian tailenders who tilted
the scales in Melbourne but would not blame his bowlers, who
did, after all, take 20 wickets in the match.
"It's not that the bowlers didn't try," Dhoni said.
"Definitely we need to find a way to get the lower order batsmen
out because if they keep adding those extra 30, 40-odd runs that
can really make the difference."
The tourists will hope that is not the case in the second
test, where a traditional Sydney Cricket Ground track would suit
the Indian stroke-makers and spinners alike.
"It's a long series and four tests give you a lot of room to
make a comeback in the series. We will take positives from this
match and come back strongly in the next test," Dhoni said.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney; To comment on this story: email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket