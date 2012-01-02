SYDNEY, Jan 2 Factbox on the second test match between Australia and India, which starts on Tuesday: - - WHERE? Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Capacity: 46,000 The match will be the 100th test at the ground since 1882 - - WHEN? Jan. 3-7. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT) - - AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fourth) Team - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon. Coach: Mickey Arthur - - INDIA (World ranking: second) Squad - Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, R Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Wriddhiman Saha, Zaheer Khan. Coach: Duncan Fletcher - - WHAT THEY SAY "I guess this is another test of our character to be able to back up after such an impressive win in Melbourne." Australia captain Clarke - "We have always bounced back... It's just that we haven't performed in the first test and we look to improve in the second." India captain Dhoni - - WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY* Australia win: 6-5 India win: 9-4 Draw: 9-4 - - MATCH OFFICIALS Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Ian Gould (England) Third umpire: Bruce Oxenford (Australia) Fourth umpire: Gerard Abood (Australia) Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka) - - HISTORY Previous Australia v India tests at the SCG: 1947 Match drawn 1968 Australia won by 144 runs 1978 India won by an innings and two runs 1981 Australia won by an innings and four runs 1986 Match drawn 1992 Match drawn 2000 Australia won by an innings 141 runs 2004 Match drawn 2008 Australia won by 122 runs - - TOUR First test: Australia won by 122 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Remaining tests: Third test Jan. 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth Fourth test Jan. 24-28 (0000) Adelaide Oval - - * Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)