PERTH, Jan 12 Factbox on the third test match between Australia and India, which starts on Friday: - - WHERE? WACA, Perth Capacity: 20,000 - - WHEN? Jan. 13-17. Play starts at 1030 local time (0230 GMT) - - AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fourth) Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon. Coach: Mickey Arthur - - INDIA (World ranking: second) Squad - Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, R Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Wriddhiman Saha, Zaheer Khan. Coach: Duncan Fletcher - - WHAT THEY SAY "We need to keep it really simple and score big hundreds and we need to get wickets." India captain Dhoni - "The wickets at Sydney and Adelaide most resemble the sub-continent but the WACA will be completely different. There'll be a lot of pace and a lot of bounce and it'll be interesting to see how they go there." Australia coach Arthur on the India batsmen - - WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY* Australia win: 8-11 India win: 11-4 Draw: 10-3 - - MATCH OFFICIALS Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) Third umpire: Paul Reiffel (Australia) Fourth umpire: Mick Martell (Australia) Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka) - - HISTORY Previous Australia v India tests in Perth: 1977 Australia won by two wickets 1992 Australia won by 300 runs 2008 India won by 72 runs - - CURRENT TOUR First test: Australia won by 122 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Second test: Australia won by an innings and 68 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Remaining test: Fourth test Jan. 24-28 (0000) Adelaide Oval - - * Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)