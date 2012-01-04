SYDNEY Jan 4 Michael Clarke grabbed a century and Ricky Ponting was closing on one of his own after the pair eased Australia past India's first innings tally of 191 and reached 236 for three at lunch on the second day of the second test on Wednesday.

Skipper Clarke (103) and his predecessor Ponting (97) had come together on 37-3 and resumed in the morning on 116 before extending what could turn out to be a match-winning partnership to 199 at the break.

Needing victory to even up the four-match series after a 122-run defeat in the opener in Melbourne last week, India's bowlers had been hoping for some early wickets but instead laboured in the morning heat at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Clarke clipped the ball off his pads for three runs to bring up his 22nd test fifty on the second ball of the morning and continued to play with composure as he moved towards his third century in his last six tests.

Clearly charged with emotion, the 30-year-old reached his 18th test century, and the first of the series from either side, in the last over of the morning by slapping a Zaheer Khan delivery through the covers.

Ponting, who last scored a test century against Pakistan in Hobart in January 2010, matched his protege almost run for run throughout the session and a square cut for four gave him his 61st half century on the long form of the game.

The 37-year-old was left waiting for the chance to reach his 40th test century, however, as he was unable to get on strike after Clarke had passed the milestone.

It was the first period of long dominance for the bat in a series where bowlers have had the upper hand.

Indian quick Khan, who removed Australia's top three batsmen cheaply on Tuesday, managed just four overs at the start of the day and another three late in session without success.

The tourists have never won a series in Australia.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more cricket stories