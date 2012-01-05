SYDNEY Jan 5 Michael Clarke reached a record 293 not out as Australia drove home their advantage on the third morning of the second test against India on Thursday, going into lunch on 583 for four with a 392-run first innings lead.

Michael Hussey grabbed a century and was 111 not out at the break as he and his captain comfortably extended their fifth wicket partnership to 258 against an India team who continued to lack inspiration in their fifth session in the field.

Clarke, who started the day on 251, hit a single to mid off on the fourth ball of the morning to edge ahead of England's Wally Hammond for the third highest score in 100 tests at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 30-year-old, understandably tired, took his time to find his batting rhythm but never looked troubled as Hussey kept the scoreboard ticking over at the other end.

A swept four off spinner Ravi Ashwin allowed him to pass Brian Lara's 277 and take second place on the list of top scores at the ground behind Tip Foster, who scored his 278 in 1902-3.

He passed the Englishman's mark to a huge roar from the crowd with a cover drive for four off the bowling of Ishant Sharma 10 minutes before lunch, and was closing on the triple century when the break came.

Hussey had started the day on 55 and played superbly to reach his 16th test century with a single to third man, doffing his helmet to accept the applause of the crowd.

As with Ricky Ponting, who scored 134 on Wednesday, the 188-ball hundred, which featured 11 fours and one six, was vindication for a player in his mid-thirties with his place in the side under pressure after a poor run of form.

Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers but his figures of one wicket at the cost of 119 runs told the tale of a miserable two and a half days for the tourists, who are battling to avoid going 2-0 down in the series.

Australia won the first test by 112 runs in Melbourne last week.

