SYDNEY Jan 5 Michael Clarke reached a record
293 not out as Australia drove home their advantage on the third
morning of the second test against India on Thursday, going into
lunch on 583 for four with a 392-run first innings lead.
Michael Hussey grabbed a century and was 111 not out at the
break as he and his captain comfortably extended their fifth
wicket partnership to 258 against an India team who continued to
lack inspiration in their fifth session in the field.
Clarke, who started the day on 251, hit a single to mid off
on the fourth ball of the morning to edge ahead of England's
Wally Hammond for the third highest score in 100 tests at the
Sydney Cricket Ground.
The 30-year-old, understandably tired, took his time to find
his batting rhythm but never looked troubled as Hussey kept the
scoreboard ticking over at the other end.
A swept four off spinner Ravi Ashwin allowed him to pass
Brian Lara's 277 and take second place on the list of top scores
at the ground behind Tip Foster, who scored his 278 in 1902-3.
He passed the Englishman's mark to a huge roar from the
crowd with a cover drive for four off the bowling of Ishant
Sharma 10 minutes before lunch, and was closing on the triple
century when the break came.
Hussey had started the day on 55 and played superbly to
reach his 16th test century with a single to third man, doffing
his helmet to accept the applause of the crowd.
As with Ricky Ponting, who scored 134 on Wednesday, the
188-ball hundred, which featured 11 fours and one six, was
vindication for a player in his mid-thirties with his place in
the side under pressure after a poor run of form.
Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers but his figures of
one wicket at the cost of 119 runs told the tale of a miserable
two and a half days for the tourists, who are battling to avoid
going 2-0 down in the series.
Australia won the first test by 112 runs in Melbourne last
week.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
