By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, Jan 5 Michael Clarke hit a majestic
unbeaten 329 before declaring Australia's first innings at 659
for four with a lead of 468 on the third day of the second test
against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
India, despite facing a fine spell from paceman Ben
Hilfenhaus, were 114-2 at the close of play with opener Gautam
Gambhir (68) and Sachin Tendulkar, who had made eight from 42
balls, set to resume on day four.
The Australia captain's triple century was just the 25th in
test cricket and the fourth highest test score by an Australian.
It was also the 14th highest by any batsman and the highest in
100 tests over more than a century at the SCG.
More importantly for Australia, with support from Ricky
Ponting (134) and Mike Hussey (150 not out), Clarke's innings
rescued the hosts from 37-3 and put them in an excellent
position to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.
Clarke brought up the 300 shortly after lunch, flicking the
ball through midwicket off the bowling of Ishant Sharma for the
37th four of his innings, becoming the 21st cricketer to reach
the milestone.
The 30-year-old righthander whipped off his helmet to
acknowledge a standing ovation from the 31,000 crowd at his home
ground and pointed towards his team mates in the dressing room.
Selflessly passing up the chance to break any more records,
Clarke called time on his best test innings a ball after Hussey
had reached his 150, leaving his bowlers two-and-a-half days to
get the tourists out.
"As I've learned throughout my career, making hundreds is
useless if you don't win test matches so the most important
thing for me is to win this test," said Clarke. "I think we've
given ourselves the best chance to do that."
Clarke had faced 478 balls, batted for 10 hours and 17
minutes, and scored 40 boundaries when he left the pitch to
another huge ovation from a crowd largely dressed in pink in
honour of former paceman's Glenn McGrath's breast cancer
charity.
EARLY BREAKTHROUGH
Hussey and his captain had put on 334 for the fifth wicket,
eclipsing the previous highest partnership for Australia against
India of 288, which Clarke set with Ricky Ponting on Wednesday.
Australia's pace attack, which dismissed India for 191 in
their first innings, made an early breakthrough when Hilfenhaus
removed opener Virender Sehwag for four courtesy of an athletic
catch from David Warner with just 18 runs on the board.
The big paceman returned to bowl Rahul Dravid through the
gate for 29 with a beautiful delivery and he and James Pattinson
ensured Gambhir and Tendulkar had anything but a comfortable
passage to stumps.
Clarke started the day on 251 and, understandably tired
after batting through Wednesday, took time to find his rhythm
even if he never looked troubled as Hussey kept the scoreboard
ticking over at the other end.
A cover drive for four off Ishant Sharma 10 minutes before
lunch allowed him to pass Englishman RE Foster's high score of
287 at the SCG but he was forced to wait until after the break
to reach the 300.
Hussey had started the day on 55 and played superbly to
reach his 16th test century, vindication for a player in his
mid-thirties with his place in the side under pressure after a
poor run of form.
India's batsmen face a Herculean task to rescue the test and
keep alive their hopes of winning a first series in Australia.
They lost the opener in Melbourne by 122 runs last week.
"I think we've just got to go out tomorrow and show some
fight," said Dravid.
