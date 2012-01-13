* Warner hits 69-ball ton
* India bowled out for 161
By Nick Mulvenney
PERTH, Jan 13 David Warner smashed the fastest
test century by an opening batsman as Australia humbled India on
the first day of the third test on Friday, dismissing the
tourists for 161 before racing to within 12 runs of that tally.
Warner's 69-ball century was the joint fourth-fastest ever
in tests and, despite a knock on the head from a Umesh Yadav
bouncer, he finished the day on 104 not out with Ed Cowan
unbeaten on 40 and the hosts sitting pretty on 149 without loss.
The 25-year-old lefthander, playing his fifth test, lit up
the afternoon as he put the Indian bowlers to the sword and was
cheered to rafters when brought up the hundred with a huge six,
one of three in an innings which also included 13 fours.
"We had to capitalise on what the bowlers did," said Warner.
"I've always said if the ball's in my zone, I'm going to go
after it and that's what I did.
"Here at the WACA, you're going to get value for your shots.
I just backed my game, backed my instincts and I'm a hundred not
out."
After captain Michael Clarke had won the toss and sent India
in to bat on a lively green wicket, Australia barely put a foot
wrong throughout a hot and humid day at the WACA.
Pacemen Ben Hilfenhaus, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris and
Mitchell Starc, who was preferred to spinner Nathan Lyon, set
the tone for a dominant day when they shared the 10 Indian
wickets between them.
Already 2-0 down in the four-match series after heavy
defeats in Melbourne and Sydney, India needed a much better
showing to get themselves back into the series and their vaunted
batsmen will again rue some poor shots.
"In my mind, I think they're bowled over already," a
confident Warner added. "Time will tell if we win 4-0 or if we
win 3-0. Hopefully we can capitalise on the start we've got and
get this test out of the way."
Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam
Gambhir were all removed at the cost of 73 runs by lunch before
Virat Kohli and VVS Laxman launched something of a fightback by
putting on 67 for the fifth wicket.
Siddle (3-42) removed them both - Kohli for 44, Laxman for
31 - in a key spell before tea and the last four wickets tumbled
for 17 runs in a little more than five overs after the second
break.
"The wicket got easier to bat on as the day went by," said
Kohli. "We needed to execute our shots better after that big
partnership. These kind of things happen but unfortunately it
has happened a lot to us recently."
Hilfenhaus (4-43) had struck as early as the fourth over of
the morning to despatch Sehwag for a duck and later returned to
end the stubborn resistance of the other Indian opener, Gambhir,
for 31.
DRAVID BOWLED
Gambhir's departure was the second of two wickets just
before lunch after Harris had trapped Tendulkar lbw for 15 to
end the batting maestro's 22nd attempt to secure his century of
centuries.
The morning session was punctuated with loud lbw appeals but
Dravid continued his recent trend of being bowled out, this time
for nine runs when a Siddle yorker breached his defences.
It was the fourth time in five innings in the series that
Dravid had been bowled - the fifth if you count the Siddle
dismissal that was ruled out for a no ball in the first test.
India also chose to go with four quicks, handing right-armer
R Vinay Kumar his debut in place of spinner Ravi Ashwin in a
side otherwise unchanged from the first two tests.
Ashwin's batting was sorely missed after tea when Vinay
Kumar (5) gave Starc his first wicket of the day with captain
Mahendra Singh Dhoni following him to pavilion soon afterwards,
caught in the slips off Hilfenhaus for 12.
Zaheer Khan (2) was Hilfenhaus's fourth victim with Starc
(2-39) mopping up the final wicket when he had Ishant Sharma
caught behind for three.
