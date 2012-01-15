PERTH Jan 15 Australia came through early
frustration to move to the brink of victory and an unassailable
3-0 series lead by reducing India to 165 for six after the third
morning of the third test on Sunday.
Only Virat Kohli was able to sustain any resistance to the
Australian quick bowlers and he was unbeaten on 69 alongside R.
Vinay Kumar (six not out) at lunch with the tourists still 43
runs from forcing the hosts to bat again.
India, bowled out for 161 in the first innings, had resumed
on 88 for four facing an uphill battle just to match Australia's
first innings tally of 369.
On a blistering morning at the WACA, which had the fans
crowding around the casks of complimentary sunscreen as they
streamed into the ground, India kept the hosts in the field
without success for a lengthy period for the first time in the
series.
The quartet of Australian quicks continued to make full use
of the bounce on offer from the wicket but, despite several
wafted attempted shots from the batsmen, were forced to wait for
the breakthrough.
Kohli, under pressure for his place in the side for much of
the series, once again proved to be one of his team's more
impressive batsman and brought up his fifty with a flicked four
through long on off Mitchell Starc after an hour's play.
He and Rahul Dravid (47) had put on 84 for the fifth wicket
when Ryan Harris finally separated them, fooling the senior
partner with a ball that swung in, crashed through the gate and
removed the leg stump.
It was the fifth time in six innings in the series that the
39-year-old Dravid, known as "the Wall" for his strong defence,
had been bowled.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni came in next but lasted just 20 minutes
before edging a Peter Siddle delivery to Ricky Ponting in the
slips with the former Australia skipper taking a fine low catch.
With the captain gone India's cause looked lost, not least
because their tail has been fragile at best during the series.
Australia won the first test in Melbourne by 122 runs and
the second in Sydney by an innings and 68 runs. The fourth test
begins in Adelaide next week.
