* Kohli unbeaten on 84

* Kohli and Pujata put on 89 for third wicket

By Nick Said

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 Virat Kohli played the role of anchor for India with his unbeaten 84 helping the tourists to 164 for four at tea on the opening day of the first test at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

Kohli, the heir-apparent as India's star batsman following the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar last month, struck 14 fours as he took advantage of some wayward South African bowling after lunch.

Kohli put on 89 for the third wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, before being complicit in his partner's run out, one of two wickets to fall in a session that yielded 96 runs.

The Proteas had built up excellent pressure in the morning with a tight line and some fearsome fast bowling on a wicket offering plenty of assistance.

But as the track flattened after lunch, India were able to put themselves into a good position.

Pujara's patient innings of 25 took 98 balls but was ended in comical fashion.

Kohli tapped an Imran Tahir delivery into the legside, but a 'yes-no' call sent Pujara hurtling up the wicket and he unable to get back in time. Tahir collected and lobbed the ball to Hashim Amla to break the stumps.

Rohit Sharma (14) had looked composed at the crease until he flashed at a wide Vernon Philander delivery and was caught behind.

Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (12 not out) will resume after the interval, with the final session potentially vital in determining the course of the match if India can continue to build a big first innings total on a wicket that has cracks in it already.

Morne Morkel (one for 18) has been the pick of the South African bowlers, his sole wicket that of Murali Vijay (six). Dale Steyn (one for 36) accounted for the other opener, Shikhar Dhawan (13).