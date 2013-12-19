JOHANNESBURG Dec 19 Seamer Vernon Philander moved to 99 test wickets as South Africa removed the last five Indian batsmen for 16 runs to bowl the tourists out for 280 on the second morning of the first test at the Wanderers on Thursday.

Having rattled the Indian lower order with some superb swing bowling, South Africa went to lunch at 22 without loss in their first innings reply, with openers Graeme Smith (11 not out) and Alviro Petersen (11 not out) at the crease.

India resumed the morning session under cloudy skies on 255 for five and survived the first half-hour unscathed.

Philander proved to be the catalyst in their collapse and wrapped up the innings with four wickets for 61, one scalp short of a century of test wickets.

Morne Morkel (three for 34) started the rot when he had India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (19) pushing forward to a full length delivery and edging behind to wicketkeeper AB de Villiers with the score on 264.

In the following over, and without a run being added, Ajinkya Rahane (47) was enticed into an edge outside his off stump by a delivery from Philander that shaped away from the batsman.

Philander then trapped Zaheer Khan leg before wicket with his very next delivery with the Indian left-arm seamer caught plumb in front.

Philander picked up Ishant Sharma (zero) as his fourth victim with an in-swinger that clipped the top of off-stump.

Morkel denied Philander his five-wicket haul and 100th test scalp when he bowled Mohammed Shami (zero) to wrap up the innings.

Dale Steyn recorded figures of one for 61, while Jacques Kallis was the other wicket-taker with one for 37. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)