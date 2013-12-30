DURBAN Dec 30 Spinner Robin Peterson struck twice in the same over to help set South Africa on their way to a series-clinching victory in the second and final test against India on Monday.

Peterson, recalled to the side for the test Kingsmead test, helped reduce India to 173 for seven wickets in their second innings at lunch, leaving them with a slender five-run lead with three wickets in hand.

The 34-year-old left-arm spinner claimed two wickets in a single over as India slumped despite a good batting track.

Only Ajinkya Rahane (50 not out), having reached his half century in the last over before lunch, remained of the recognised batsmen as India looked to save the test, after scoring 334 in their first innings to which South Africa replied with 500.

Zaheer Khan (two) was giving company to Rahane at the break.

Dale Steyn claimed two early wickets in the first half hour - one with a touch of good fortune -- and Vernon Philander the other as India scored 105 runs for the loss of five wickets in the extended morning session after being 68 for two overnight.

Steyn got the fortuitous wicket of Virat Kohli (11) with the first ball of the day but television replays showed it to be a poor decision from the umpire as the ball struck the batsman's shoulder rather than bat before being taken behind by AB de Villiers.

As with all tests involving India, there is no Decision Review System (DRS) in this brief two-match series between the top two ranked test playing nations.

Steyn's second wicket reflected his pace and aggression as he clean bowled Cheteshwar Pujara for 32.

Philander then had Robin Sharma trapped leg below for 25, ending a protracted verbal tussle between the Indian batsman and Steyn that needed intervention from the umpires.

Peterson then took two quick wickets - first having India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (15) caught at midwicket and then dismissing Ravindra Jadeja in the same over as the batsman miscued a ball high into the air and was caught by Morne Morkel.

The home side have lost their last four tests at Kingsmead. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)