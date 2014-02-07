AUCKLAND Feb 8 New Zealand's pacemen picked up where they left off early in India's innings by bowling the visitors out for 202, a deficit of 301 runs, before lunch on the third day of the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.

Ravindra Jadeja was 30 not out when Mohammed Shami was caught by Peter Fulton off Neil Wagner for two to end India's innings with about 45 minutes remaining in the extended morning session. New Zealand did not enforce the follow on.

Play had started 30 minutes early to make up for time lost due to bad light on Friday with the visitors resuming on 130 for four and their fortunes resting in the hands of Rohit Sharma (67) and Ajinkya Rahane (23), India's last recognised batsmen.

The pair, however, never looked comfortable and were pushing hard at the ball rather than letting it go through to wicketkeeper BJ Watling as Trent Boult and Tim Southee extracted plenty of swing and seam movement.

That indiscipline led to their downfall as Rahane (26) pushed at a wide Southee delivery and only succeeded in getting a nick to Ross Taylor at first slip to reduce the visitors to 138-5, ending an 87-run partnership.

DRAGGED ON

The visitors' hopes of compiling a competitive total diminished further in the next over when Rohit pushed at a Boult delivery that was going across him and dragged the ball onto his stumps to be bowled for 72.

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was next to go when he edged a Neil Wagner delivery to Watling for 10 before the left-armer got Zaheer Khan to nick behind for 14 as India's tail adopted a free-swinging approach to the New Zealand bowlers.

Ishant Sharma was caught by Boult at mid off after trying to hit Southee out of the ground and while Jadeja landed some lusty blows, Wagner wrapped up the innings when Shami edged to Fulton at second slip to finish with figures of 4-64.

India had a terrible start to their innings as they lurched to 10-3 on Friday and were further reduced to 51-4 when opener Murali Vijay was bowled after tea before Rohit and Rahane had set about trying to rebuild.

New Zealand's mammoth first innings score of 503 was anchored by Brendon McCullum's 224, the highest knock by a New Zealander at Eden Park and fourth highest overall. England's Wally Hammond holds the record of 336 not out in 1933.

India paceman Ishant took 6-134.

The second match of the two-test series is in Wellington and starts on Feb. 14. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)