WELLINGTON Feb 14 India pace bowler Ishant Sharma tore through New Zealand's top order with three wickets in 14 balls as the hosts slumped to 51 for four at lunch on the first day of the second test at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

Kane Williamson (15) and Corey Anderson (nought) were together at lunch after Ishant had reduced the hosts to 26 for three before Mohammed Sami snapped up New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum for eight about 15 minutes before the break.

Ishant, who was introduced early as the third seamer in the seventh over of the match, picked up Hamish Rutherford for 12 in his second over, Peter Fulton for 13 in his third and debutant Tom Latham for a duck in his fourth to leave the hosts in serious trouble.

Ishant was given the opportunity to exploit the green pitch at the Basin Reserve after India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won his seventh successive toss against McCullum and promptly put the hosts in to bat.

While Rutherford and Fulton made a breezy start to New Zealand's innings with seemingly little assistance for Zaheer Khan and Mohammed Shami, the introduction of Ishant proved to be the catalyst as he bowled with hostility and forced the batsmen to play at the ball.

He made the breakthrough when he got a delivery to rear off a length and Rutherford gloved the ball to Murali Vijay at first slip before he trapped Fulton in front.

Latham was then given a torrid working over before he followed a delivery from Ishant that went across him and Dhoni took a simple catch.

The hosts troubles deepened when McCullum was caught at mid-off when he drove at a full Shami delivery and Ravindra Jadeja held a sharp catch.

Williamson was then caught behind off Zaheer in the final over before lunch but the veteran bowler had overstepped for his second no-ball of the over.

Ishant went into lunch with figures of 3-14 off nine overs.

New Zealand had made two changes to their side that won the first match at Aucklands Eden Park by 40 runs last Sunday with Latham and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham brought in to make their test debut. Both had played limited overs internationals for New Zealand.

Latham, the son of former New Zealand opener Rod, replaced Ross Taylor, who was released from the team as his wife is due to give birth to their second child.

Neesham was brought in for leg spinner Ish Sodhi with McCullum keen to go into the match with five seam bowlers due to the green wicket and use Williamson as their spinning option.

India were unchanged from the side that almost produced a remarkable turnaround victory at Eden Park and must win the game to avoid losing a test series to New Zealand for the first time since 2002. They have won the last three series against McCullum's side.

