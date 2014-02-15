WELLINGTON Feb 15 Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed agonisingly short of his third test century as India overhauled New Zealand's first innings to reach 201 for five at lunch on the second day of the second test on Saturday.

Virat Kohli (27) and Ajinkya Rahane (22) consolidated the visitors' innings after New Zealand's bowlers had taken three wickets, including that of Dhawan for 98, to drag their side back into the game.

New Zealand were dismissed for 192 on the first day after Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl on the green and bouncy Basin Reserve pitch.

Nightwatchman Ishant Sharma, who took career-best figures of 6-51 in New Zealand's innings, proved just as much of an annoyance to the hosts with the bat early on Saturday.

The gangly pace bowler combined with Dhawan for a 52-run partnership and lasted almost an hour for his 26 runs.

Boult eventually broke the partnership when he pushed a delivery across Ishant, who only succeeded in getting a thick edge through to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Dhawan, who had resumed on 71, moved effortlessly through to 94 and then his innings fell apart.

He attempted a quick single, only for him to slip over mid wicket before he got back to his feet and made it back to his crease safely.

He forgot that mishap to drive Southee to the cover fence before his 14th boundary on the next ball and was within sight of a second successive test century after he scored 115 in the first test at Eden Park.

Southee, however, enticed him to lash at a full delivery on the next ball and Watling took a sharp catch to leave the dejected left-handed opener slowly trudging off.

Jimmy Neesham then managed to snap up his first test wicket when Rohit Sharma waved his bat at a ball without moving his feet and only succeeded in getting a thick inside edge that clattered into his stumps to leave the visitors 165-5 and the hosts sniffing a fightback.

New Zealand hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after their 40-run victory at Eden Park in the first game.

