ADELAIDE Jan 23 India are considering playing
two spinners in the fourth and final test against Australia and
have brought leftarmer Pragyan Ojha into the squad for the
match, stand-in captain Virender Sehwag said on Monday.
Right-arm off spinner Ravi Ashwin also returns to the 12-man
squad after missing the third test in Perth, where the tourists
were thrashed by an innings and 37 runs on a lively wicket to go
3-0 down in the series.
Sehwag, leading the side in place of banned Mahendra Singh
Dhoni, said medium pace bowler R Vinay Kumar, a debutant in the
third test at Perth who took one wicket for 73 runs, had been
dropped.
Dhoni was banned for the match by the International Cricket
Council (ICC) after his team's failure to maintain an acceptable
over rate at the WACA.
Squad - Virender Sehwag (captain), Gautam Gambhir, Rahul
Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Wriddhiman
Saha, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Ravi Ashwin,
Umesh Yadav.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Alastair Himmer)
