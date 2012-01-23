ADELAIDE Jan 23 India are considering playing two spinners in the fourth and final test against Australia and have brought leftarmer Pragyan Ojha into the squad for the match, stand-in captain Virender Sehwag said on Monday.

Right-arm off spinner Ravi Ashwin also returns to the 12-man squad after missing the third test in Perth, where the tourists were thrashed by an innings and 37 runs on a lively wicket to go 3-0 down in the series.

Sehwag, leading the side in place of banned Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said medium pace bowler R Vinay Kumar, a debutant in the third test at Perth who took one wicket for 73 runs, had been dropped.

Dhoni was banned for the match by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after his team's failure to maintain an acceptable over rate at the WACA.

Squad - Virender Sehwag (captain), Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Wriddhiman Saha, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Alastair Himmer)

