* Two spinners in squad
* Saha to replace Dhoni as wicketkeeper
By Nick Mulvenney
ADELAIDE, Jan 23 India are considering playing
two spinners in the fourth and final test against Australia and
have brought leftarmer Pragyan Ojha into the squad for the
match, stand-in captain Virender Sehwag said on Monday.
Right-arm off spinner Ravi Ashwin also returns to the 12-man
squad after missing the third test in Perth, where the tourists
were thrashed by an innings and 37 runs on a lively wicket to go
3-0 down in the series.
"We'll decide in the morning," Sehwag told a news conference
on the eve of the match.
"It depends on the wicket, if we think it's dry enough and
there's help for spinners, we will definitely go with two
spinners."
The wicket looked to have little green on it on Monday and
with temperatures reaching the mid 30s Celcius in Adelaide is
likely to dry out further before play commences on Tuesday.
Sehwag, leading the side in place of banned Mahendra Singh
Dhoni, said medium pace bowler R Vinay Kumar, a debutant in the
third test at Perth who took one wicket for 73 runs, had been
dropped.
Dhoni was banned for the match by the International Cricket
Council (ICC) after his team's failure to maintain an acceptable
over rate at the WACA.
Wriddhiman Saha, who played just one test two years ago, is
also included in the squad and almost certain to replace his
skipper behind the stumps as the tourists look to restore some
pride after losing seven successive overseas tests.
Ojha is the most experienced spinner in the touring squad
with 14 tests under his belt but moved down in the pecking order
after the lanky Ashwin took nine wickets in his first test
against West Indies in New Delhi earlier this year.
Ashwin also scored a century in Mumbai against West Indies
and was named Man of the Series but has struggled on the pacey
Australian wickets, taking four wickets at a cost of nearly 300
runs in the first two tests.
Off spinner Harbhajan Singh, once the nemesis of Australian
batsmen, was omitted from the touring squad after a run of poor
form.
Squad - Virender Sehwag (captain), Gautam Gambhir, Rahul
Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Wriddhiman
Saha, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Ravi Ashwin,
Umesh Yadav.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Alastair Himmer)
