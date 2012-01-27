By Nick Mulvenney
ADELAIDE Jan 27 Australia increased their lead
over India to 486 runs at the cost of two wickets on Friday
morning, reaching lunch at 154 for five with a declaration
imminent on the fourth day of the fourth test.
Chasing a 4-0 series sweep, Australia had Ricky Ponting on
57 not out and Brad Haddin, who had made one, at the crease
looking to build an unassailable tally before sending the
tourists in to bat again.
Resuming on 50 for three after losing their top order in the
last hour on Friday, Clarke and Ponting, who both contributed
double centuries to Australia's first innings 604 for seven
declared, combined for 71 runs before being separated.
Australia skipper Clarke had survived a scare on 30 when
spinner Ravi Ashwin could have dismissed him caught and bowled
before Umesh Yadav brought an end to his highly successful
series as a batsman for 37.
The young quick beat Clarke for pace and there was enough of
a noise to convince umpire Kumar Dharmasena that the Australian
had got a nick before the ball went through to wicketkeeper
Wriddhiman Saha.
Ponting also gave the Indians a chance when he was on 45
with a miscued pull shot off a Yadav bouncer that Rahul Dravid,
running at full stretch, could not quite hold despite getting
two hands to the ball.
The 37-year-old Tasmanian reached his 61st test half century
soon afterwards with a single to the covers to continue his
renaissance in this series after two years of poor form.
Mike Hussey made 15 in 42 minutes before angrily following
his captain back to the dressing room when he was adjudged
trapped leg before by paceman Ishant Sharma.
India, who topped the world rankings last year, were bowled
out for 272 in their first innings on Thursday and will need a
much stronger performance from their world class batsmen to
avoid an eighth successive defeat in overseas tests.
