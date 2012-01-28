ADELAIDE Jan 28 Australia took India's last four wickets on Saturday morning to crush the tourists by 298 runs in the fourth test and record a 4-0 series sweep.

India had resumed on 166 for six in their second innings chasing an improbable 500 runs for victory but their tail-end batsman lasted just an hour on a hot and sunny fifth morning of the match.

The end came when spinner Nathan Lyon (4-63) dismissed Umesh Yadav caught behind for one, condemning India to a humiliating eighth successive overseas test defeat after last year's 4-0 whitewash in England.

Australia won the first test in Melbourne by 122 runs and followed that with an innings and 68-run win in Sydney and an innings and 37-run triumph in Perth.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Patrick Johnston)

