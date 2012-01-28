(Adds detail)
* Hosts complete 298 run victory
* Australia sweep series
By Nick Mulvenney
ADELAIDE, Jan 28 Resurgent Australia ruthlessly
ripped through the last flagging remnants of Indian resistance
in less than an hour at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday to record
a fourth crushing test win and sweep the series.
It was a remarkable turnaround for a team that 12 months ago
were in crisis after a first home Ashes defeat in 26 years saw
them slump to fifth in the world test rankings.
For an India team packed with some of the best batsmen ever
to have played the game, the 298-run defeat was a humiliating
eighth successive overseas test loss.
"I think the job we've done over the last month has been
outstanding," said Australia captain Michael Clarke, named Man
of the Series for his brilliant unbeaten 329 in Sydney and
double century in Adelaide.
"It hasn't been easy despite the 4-0, we've had to work our
backsides off. We certainly should be proud of what we've done."
Last year's 4-0 series defeat in England saw India
relinquish the top spot in the world rankings but they had still
arrived Down Under confident they could finally claim a first
series triumph in Australia.
It was not even close.
The hosts won the first test in Melbourne by 122 runs and
followed that with an innings and 68-run victory in Sydney and
an innings and 37-run triumph in Perth.
"In England we didn't bat well and here we didn't bat well,"
admitted stand-in captain Virender Sehwag. "Six or seven batsmen
didn't score enough runs for the bowlers to win the games.
"The best way out is to forget what happened and concentrate
on what we will do in coming matches and coming series and
practise hard and plan well and execute your plans in the game,"
he added.
FAILED TO FIRE
India had resumed on 166 for six in their second innings on
Saturday chasing an improbable 500 runs for victory but their
tail-end batsman lasted just 58 minutes on another hot and sunny
morning.
With world class batsmen like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar
and VVS Laxman all having failed to fire yet again on Friday,
there was little hope of India rescuing a draw by batting
through the final day.
Nighwatchman Ishant Sharma (2) was the first to go in the
third over of the morning when he got a nick to a delivery from
quick Ryan Harris and was caught behind without any addition to
the overnight score.
Wriddhiman Saha, standing in as wicketkeeper for banned
India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was dismissed in the next
over in similar style off Peter Siddle for three.
Zaheer Khan hit a typically bullish 15 off 18 balls before
swinging at a short Ben Hilfenhaus delivery and getting a thick
edge to David Warner at short cover, leaving Umesh Yadav and
Ravi Ashwin (15 not out) as the final partnership.
Spinner Nathan Lyon (4-63) performed the coup de grace when
he had Umesh Yadav caught behind for one to leave the tourists
all out for 201 to add to their 272 first innings tally in reply
to Australia's 604-7 and 167-5 declared.
It was appropriate that it was Australia's bowlers who got
the team over the line.
Although there were some memorable batting performances -
notably Clarke's two big innings, Ricky Ponting's first century
in two years and David Warner's quickfire 180 in Perth - it was
Australia's bowling which proved the difference.
Siddle, who claimed 23 wickets in the series, and Hilfenhaus
(27) had looked workmanlike at best when they were flogged all
over the park by England's batsmen in the Ashes defeat but were
transformed against India.
With the addition of youngsters like James Pattinson and
Mitchell Starc as well as old stager Ryan Harris, they bowled as
a unit, suffocated the vaunted Indian batsmen and took 20
wickets in all four tests.
"No matter what attack we had, we stuck to our guns and did
the job," said Siddle, who won the Adelaide Man of the Match
award for his 5-49 in India's first innings.
"We didn't steer away from that. We knew every morning we
rocked up we had our plan - bowl good lengths and be patient -
and I think it showed."
Dhoni, who missed the match because of India's slow over
rate in Perth, said Australia had played "brilliantly" and was
reluctant to usher any of his team mates towards the exit.
"Our next test series is only in September, there is plenty
of time, we don't want to take decisions quickly."
