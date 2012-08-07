KANDY, Sri Lanka Aug 7 Indian fast bowler Irfan
Pathan produced another match-winning performance as the
visitors beat Sri Lanka by 39 runs in the one-off Twenty20
international at Pallakele on Tuesday.
Pathan, whose five for 61 helped India win the fifth one-day
international on Saturday, took three for 27 runs to break
the back of the Sri Lankan batting.
Sri Lanka never recovered from that early setback and were
dismissed for a disappointing 116 runs in 18 overs in reply to
India's moderate total of 155 for three.
Pathan gave India the ideal start by shattering the stumps
of Tillakaratne Dilshan for a duck and then went onto dismiss
Upul Tharanga for five and Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene
for 26.
Although Sri Lanka fought back through contributions from
Lahiru Thirimanne (20) and Angelo Mathews (31), India kept
picking up wickets at regular intervals to peg their rivals
down.
Fast bowler Ashok Dinda brought a swift end to the Sri
Lankan innings by capturing three wickets in his third over to
end with four for 19.
India's batting was dominated again by the inform Virat
Kohli who scored his maiden Twenty20 half-century.
Kohli's exquisite batting brought him 68 runs off 48 balls
including 11 fours and one six.
He shared a partnership of 74 with Ajinkya Rahane (21) and
one of 48 with Suresh Raina who finished on 34 not out.
Shamind Eranga was Sri Lanka's best bowler with two for 30.
India also won the five-match one-day series 4-1 to complete
their short tour on a high note.
