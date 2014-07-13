(Updates at tea)

NOTTINGHAM, England, July 13 Test debutant Stuart Binny scored his first half-century for India to frustrate England's seamers and leave the opening test on the brink of a draw on the fifth and final day at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

The visitors recovered from losing three early wickets in the morning, plus Ravindra Jadeja then falling after lunch, to reach 347 for eight at tea after Binny finally went for 78, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (31) and Ishant Sharma (5) unbeaten.

India had a lead of 308 and with only 31 overs remaining, an England victory in the first of the five-match series seemed highly unlikely.

The Nottingham ground has not hosted a drawn test match since 2002, when England and India played out another draw, but a stubborn 91 partnership between Binny and Kumar ended hopes that the hosts could force the win after a good morning's work.

Stuart Broad took the wickets of Virat Kohli (eight) and Ajinkya Rahane (24) early in the day as he found reverse swing on an overcast day.

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was then bowled by Liam Plunkett for just 11 as the momentum swung to the hosts.

Jadeja stemmed the tide of wickets as he laboured to 31 but after lunch he edged James Anderson through to wicket-keeper Matt Prior.

Part-time spinner Moen Ali followed his two wickets from the previous day when he trapped Binny lbw but not before the batsman ensured a memorable first appearance.

England are chasing their first win in nine test matches and the first of coach Peter Moores' second spell in charge, while India have not won a test away from home since 2011.

The tourists had started the day on 167 for three, ahead by 128 runs, and aiming to bat the day out for a draw on a flat and unresponsive wicket and under a gloomy Nottingham sky.

England got the early breakthrough they craved in the second over of the day when Broad got the ball to reverse swing and Kohli, widely considered India's most dangerous batsman, was trapped leg before.

Broad claimed his second victim soon after when Rahane fell after edging a swinging delivery through to Prior.

Dhoni was dropped by his England counterpart Alastair Cook off Broad but failed to make the most of his luck when Plunkett sent his stumps cartwheeling out of the ground with a full delivery.

The visitors were headed for further trouble when Jadeja almost got run out trying to steal a third run but the third umpire deemed he had just managed to reach the crease in time. (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Sudipto Ganguly/Steve Tongue)